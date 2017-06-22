"Drastic" changes could mean leaner times for Nike, Canaccord says

Nike's (NYSE:NKE) decision to sell its shoes on Amazon is a sign that "the bloom is coming off the rose," Canaccord analysts say in maintaining their cautious outlook on the stock.

NKE rarely has been on a share-losing path, but the firm believes the combination of a more formidable competitor in Adidas coupled with a sharp deceleration in North America is leading the company to make "drastic and necessary changes" to the way it goes to market, as evidenced by last week's reorganization and the decision to begin selling on Amazon.

Canaccord sees NKE's "risk/reward as tilting downward," given its belief that the competitive landscape and rampant discounting in North America has only gotten worse, and thus we view the risk/reward as tilting downward.