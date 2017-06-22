Solar stocks on fire in newest Trump trade

Solar stocks were the newest Trump trade, at least for today, following the president's comments that his promised border wall could be paid for by using solar panels.

The Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) jumped 2.5% to a YTD high, clearing its 200-day moving average, and several individual stocks surged in today's trade: SPWR +13.1% , CSIQ +7.7% , YGE +5.3% , ENPH +4.9% , JKS +4.6% , SOL +3.7% , FSLR +3.2% , VSLR +2.3% , RUN +2% , VSLR +1.8% , DQ +1.3% , JASO +0.6% .

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov warns investors that Trump's wall talk is not a good reason to chase the rally in solar shares: "Setting aside the broader question of whether the wall will even be politically realistic, the notion that it will be covered in solar hardware is entirely far-fetched."

Nevertheless, traders in the options market today took the opportunity to load up on bullish call options on the likes of FSLR, SPWR and CSIQ.