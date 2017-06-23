Prepare for a V-shaped rebound in oil prices - Citi

Investors should position for a potential “V-shaped rebound” in crude prices in H2 Citigroup says.

While it's possible oil prices will dip even lower in near-term, Citi doesn’t see this as “sustainable.”

Says 1x2 call spreads and outright short-dated calls provide most attractive risk-reward. Trade ideas:

Buy Dec. 2017 WTI $46/$53 call spreads, sell Dec. 2017 WTI $40 puts for zero cost. Buy 1x Dec. 2017 WTI $44 call, sell 2x Dec. 2017 WTI $52 calls for $1.67. Buy Sept. 2017 WTI $44 calls for $1.63.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI