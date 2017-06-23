Keep a close eye on Centennial Resource Development - Bloomberg

Mark Papa, famous for building the Enron castoff EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) into the #4 U.S. driller, is back in the game: His $3.6B oil explorer, Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV), is up more than 6x in less than two years.

via Bloomberg:

"It’s ‘Return of the Jedi',” said Irene Haas, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities who has followed Papa for years. "Because of his tremendous reputation and track record, he’s able to attract quite a bit of investment."

"It’s kind of a personal challenge after EOG to see if we can have some fraction of that success with Centennial,” Papa said in a rare interview. $1 invested in EOG when he became CEO in 1998 was worth more than $1,800 when he left in 2013.

His playbook: target oil not gas; acquire assets in Wall Street's hottest-valued basin (Permian); operate where technology delivers the biggest bang for the buck; start debt-free.

Shares are +47% since opening at $10 a share in April 2016, during which S&P’s sub-index lost money. For now, Papa is working off a five-year plan. "And past that, they should be so big and viable that they either keep going or they get acquired," Haas said. "Anything can happen."

Related: Centennial Resource Development - The Permian Growth Stock Few Are Talking About