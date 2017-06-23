Tesoro an "obvious" beneficiary of Pemex outage - Tudor Pickering

Pemex’s Salina Cruz refinery outage is near-term supportive of Gulf Coast & West Coast crack spreads, Tudor Pickering says.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) would be an "obvious" West Coast potential beneficiary should West Coast exports increase.

Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) may benefit in Gulf Coast since both are "regular players" in U.S. product export market, firm says.

Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR) earnings may also benefit if Salina Cruz’s shutdown is prolonged.

Pemex currently expects Salina Cruz to reopen on July 30 following the June 15 fire that killed one worker.