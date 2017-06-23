Tesoro an "obvious" beneficiary of Pemex outage - Tudor Pickering

Pemex’s Salina Cruz refinery outage is near-term supportive of Gulf Coast & West Coast crack spreads, Tudor Pickering says.
Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) would be an "obvious" West Coast potential beneficiary should West Coast exports increase.
Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) may benefit in Gulf Coast since both are "regular players" in U.S. product export market, firm says.
Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR) earnings may also benefit if Salina Cruz’s shutdown is prolonged.
Pemex currently expects Salina Cruz to reopen on July 30 following the June 15 fire that killed one worker.
Now read: Valero: A Simple, Smart Buy »