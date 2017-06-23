OPEC compliance with cuts hits new high of 106%

"Overall conformity levels by OPEC and participating non-OPEC producing countries have steadily increased from January to May 2017, exceeding 100% in both April and May to reach its highest level since January 2017. In May 2017, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC producing countries achieved a conformity level of 106%, an increase of 4 percentage points over the April 2017 performance," OPEC says in a statement on its website.

"This is a convincing demonstration of the willingness of all participating countries to continue their cooperation until the set goal is achieved."

Next Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting is scheduled for St. Petersburg on 24 July 2017.

