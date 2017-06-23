Survey on eurozone economic activity

A closely watched survey showing economic growth across the eurozone slipped back to 55.7 in June, from 56.8 the previous month, but the region still enjoyed its best quarter in more than six years.

The flash composite PMI index was still way above the 50 level that marks expansion.

"At the moment I'm not too worried about it," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

ETFs: EWG, EWP, EWI, DAX, GF, EWQ, EIRL, DXGE, IRL, DBGR, GREK, EWO, HEWG, PGAL, EWN, EWK, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, QESP, HEWI, HEWP, DBSP, DBIT