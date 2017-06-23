It's time to bottom fish Canada, BMO says, predicting a surprise recovery in banks and insurance companies.

“With investors increasingly laser focused on louder headline areas such as the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets, perhaps it is time to turn down the noise and come home to Canada again,” analyst Brian Belski says.

Belski notes that banks and insurance stocks have had the sharpest multiple contractions in 2017; recommends focusing on banks with "strong cross-border businesses" with U.S. and insurance companies with asset management.

Stocks he recommends: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ); CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF); Element Financial (OTC:ELEEF); Encana (NYSE:ECA); Enerplus (NYSE:ERF); First Quantum Materials (OTCPK:FQVLF); Industrial Alliance (OTC:IDLLF); Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF); Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF); TD (NYSE:TD); Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF).

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC