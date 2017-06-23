FDA OKs Thermo Fisher screening test for multiple lung cancer therapies

The FDA approves Thermo Fisher's (NYSE:TMO) next-generation sequencing test that simultaneously screens tumor samples for biomarkers associated with three therapies approved in the U.S. to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Oncomine Dx Target Test evaluates 23 genes clinically associated with NSCLC and is used to identify patients who may be eligible for treatment with Pfizer's XALKORI (crizotinib), AstraZeneca's IRESSA (gefitinib) or Roche's combination of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) and Mekinist (trametinib).

LabCorp (NYSE:LH), NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) will be among the first labs to offer the test.