Finish Line down post Q1 results

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) reports comparable-store sales declined 1.1% in Q1.

Finish Line Macy’s sales increased 13.6%.

Gross margin rate down 140 bps to 29.6%.

SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 26.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat Y/Y at 3.6%.

Merchandise inventory +5.1% Y/Y to $341.4M.

Store count Y/Y: Finish Line -15 to 571; Branded shops -17 to 375.

For Q2, the company expects comparable store sales to decrease in the low-single digits range.

FY2018 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: increase low-single digits; Adjusted EPS: $1.12 to $1.23.