Two Harbors details commercial assets spin as Granite Point IPOs

Alongside the IPO of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Pending:GPMT) - which took place last evening, first trades today - Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO) will contribute $1.8B of commercial real estate assets and $1.2B of related debt to GPMT. In return, Two Harbors will receive 33.1M shares of GPMT (76.5% of the company).

Following a 120-day lockup, the shares will be distributed to Two Harbors shareholders via a special dividend. Two Harbors has also agreed to buy up to $20M of GPMT stock in the open market at certain prices.

Granite Point priced its 10M share IPO at $19.50 last night, shy of the hoped-for range of $20-$21.