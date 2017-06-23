BlackBerry misses rev estimates, announces share purchase; shares down 6.4%

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) reports Q1 results that beat EPS estimates by four cents but missed on revenue.

Software and services revenues the largest segment with $169M in revenues and about 79% of those sales recurring. The company had 3,000 enterprise customer orders this quarter.

Cash: Ended quarter with $2.6B in cash and equivalents. FCF of $860M with OCF of $863M.

Share purchase: BlackBerry separately announces a common share purchase program for up to 31M shares or about 6.4% of the outstanding float.

FY18 guidance unchanged: “ We expect growth at or above the overall market in software and services. We also expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year, excluding the benefit of the Qualcomm arbitration award," per CEO John Chen.

BlackBerry shares are down 6.42% premarket.

