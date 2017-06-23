Ritchie Bros. auction in Houston breaks record

Ritchie Bros.Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announces that it sold +$46M worth of equipment items and trucks at an auction in Houston over two days.

Over 4.2K bidders were at the event from 57 nations.

Approximately 58% of the equipment was sold to online bidders. U.S. buyers purchased 86 percent of the equipment, including 44% purchased by Texas buyers. International buyers from as far away Australia, Egypt, and Vietnam purchased 14 % of the equipment.

"Enthusiastic bidder turnout both onsite and online, along with strong pricing, helped make this our largest June auction ever in Houston," notes Ritchie Regional Sales Manager Alan McVicker.

Source: Press Release