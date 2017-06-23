Novartis' CAR-T candidate CTL019 shows sustained remission rates in mid-stage leukemia study

Updated results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, ELIANA, assessing Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T candidate CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel-T) for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) showed remission rates were maintained for six months. The data will be presented tomorrow at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting in Madrid.

83% (n=52/63) of patients achieved complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery within three months of infusion. No minimal residual disease, an indicator of potential relapse, was detected in the responders.

Relapse-free probability was 75% and the median duration of response was not reached at month 6. The probability of survival at month 6 was 89% and 79% at month 12. The median time from infusion to data cutoff was 8.8 months.

47% of patients experienced grade 3 (serious) or grade 4 (life threatening) cytokine release syndrome (CRS), a known complication of CAR-T therapy. 15% experienced grade 3 neurologic events. No deaths due to refractory CRS and no incidents of cerebral edema were reported.

An FDA Ad Com review the company's BLA seeking approval of CTL019 to treat ALL is set for July 12.