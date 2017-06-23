Futures dip amid Russell rebalance

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a lower open as investors look ahead to one of the busiest trading days of the year. Dow -0.2% ; S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq -0.1% .

Investment managers will be adjusting their portfolios to the Russell Reconstitution; about $8.5T in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on Russell U.S. indexes.

Oil is up 0.2% at $42.81/bbl, gold is 0.7% higher at $1258/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.16%.

