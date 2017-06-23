Teleflex recalls catheters due to safety risk

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announces a global recall of three lots Venture Catheters, including 4,679 distributed in the U.S., due to the potential for excess material to be present within the inner lumen of the distal catheter tip. The material could separate from the catheter and cause a serious injury due to embolism. No injuries or deaths have been reported related to the issue.

The FDA has classified the recall as Class I, meaning there is a reasonable chance that the use or exposure to the product could cause serious injury or death.