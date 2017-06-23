Cara receives breakthrough therapy designation for I.V. CR845 for the treatment of UP in hemodialysis patients

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) announces that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to I.V. CR845 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe uremic pruritus (UP) in chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted to expedite the development and review process for new therapies addressing serious or life-threatening conditions.

The decision was supported by positive top-line results from Part A of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of I.V. CR845 in patients with UP. Part A of the trial met its primary endpoint, with a 68% reduction in worst itching scores versus placebo, and its secondary endpoint, with a 100% improvement in quality of life domains versus placebo.