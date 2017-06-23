Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) initiated with Hold rating and $172 price target by Deutsche Bank.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) initiated with Buy rating and $5 price target by H.C. Wainwright.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) initiated with Buy rating and $315 price target by Deutsche Bank.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) initiated with Hold rating and $65 price target by Deutsche Bank.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 price target by Oppenheimer.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) initiated with Market Perform rating by Oppenheimer.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) initiated with Buy rating and $46 price target by Deutsche Bank.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) initiated with Buy rating and $48 price target by Deutsche Bank.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) initiated with Buy rating and $79 price target by Deutsche Bank.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) upgraded to Buy with a $155 price target by Needham.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $16 price target by Morgan Stanley.