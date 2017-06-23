Foxconn CEO: 50% chance of winning Toshiba chip unit

Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) CEO Terry Gou thinks the company still has a 50% chance of becoming the winning bidder for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit, despite the fact another bidder was already selected.

Gou says the bidding process should remain fair and that Toshiba shouldn’t have started a public bidding if not willing to seriously consider all bids.

Toshiba’s selection of the INCJ-backed consortium might result from Gou’s snub of INCJ becoming involved in Foxconn’s acquisition of Sharp, according to Gou.

The Toshiba chip unit sale can’t complete until Western Digital completes or withdraws its legal blockages so another bidder could have the opportunity to move into the winning position.

