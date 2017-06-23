Alcobra updates on its review of strategic alternatives; shares ahead 7% premarket

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) announces that its Board of Directors is conducting a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from its development assets and cash resources.

Alcobra has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. to act as its strategic financial advisor for this process. The Company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.

Alcobra’s Board has established a Special Committee for the same. Potential alternatives may include acquisition, merger, business combination or any other transaction involving the Company.