Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) acquired Clarity Consulting.and it is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately.

“We are excited to further strengthen Perficient with the strategic acquisition of Clarity,” said Jeffrey Davis, Perficient’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Microsoft’s cloud momentum is accelerating, and Clarity’s outstanding capabilities, impressive client roster, and strong reputation expand and enhance our formidable market presence and broaden and deepen our long-standing partnership with Microsoft.”

Clarity founders Jeff Smith and Jon Rauschenberger and partner Jerry Brunning all join Perficient in key leadership roles.

Press Release