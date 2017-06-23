Late-stage data confirms treatment benefit of Roche's Gazyva/Gazyvaro over MabThera/Rituxan in lymphoma patients

New data from Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Phase 3 GALLIUM study in treatment-naive follicular lymphoma patients showed treatment with Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) improved progression-free survival (PFS) over treatment with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) which was sustained after an additional six months of follow-up regardless of the chemo regimen.

In addition, quality-of-life measures improved in the obinutuzumab group from baseline suggesting that lymphoma-related symptoms were mitigated by treatment and were not diminished by treatment-related side effects.

The results will be presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress in Madrid.