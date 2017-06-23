GENFIT advancing in vitro diagnostic test for NASH

GENFIT (OTCPK:GNFTF) announces that it has successfully completed the feasibility work related to a potential in vitro diagnostic test for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). An experiment using next-gen sequencing (NGS) validated the diagnostic value of 13 circulating microRNAs previously identified from samples from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study.

Professor Stephen A. Harrison, Pinnacle Clinical Research, San Antonio, TX and Member of the RESOLVE-IT international steering committee says, “A single biomarker likely cannot provide a universal solution for the diagnosis of a multifactorial disease like NASH and a combination of discriminating biomarkers are necessary to obtain a clinically useful diagnostic response. The test might be ultimately used by the medical community for screening patients at risk of NASH, diagnosing NASH and/or liver fibrosis, identifying NASH patient who should be treated, monitoring NASH activity and/or fibrosis evolutions”.

The company says it will advance development with the goal of FDA clearance and CE Mark certification for NASH.