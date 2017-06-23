Novagold and Barrick update on Donlin project

Novagold (NYSEMKT:NG) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) announce that co-owned Donlin Gold is advancing a gold project in Alaska through a drill program designed to further optimize the project.

Novagold and Barrick concluded that the potential exists to enhance the project economics through a more cost-effective project execution plan that could substantially reduce upfront capital. As a result, the partners have approved an $8M budget (100% basis) for a drill program designed to collect geologic and geotechnical data this year.

The companies say that they are encouraged to see significant progress as they work through the final stages of permitting and completing the activities in the most efficient manner possible.

“Donlin Gold’s size, grade, production profile, exploration potential, mine life, community support and jurisdictional safety render it a unique asset in the gold industry. Both partners envision Donlin Gold to be a pacesetter in the mining sector and are completely aligned in their objectives to optimize the project," says Novagold CEO Greg Lang.

Source: Press Release