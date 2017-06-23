European Ad Com backs AVEO's tivozanib for kidney cancer; shares up 57% premarket

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 57% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

If the European Commission approves the product, a decision expected in ~60 days, AVEO will receive a $4M R&D reimbursement payment from licensee EUSA Pharma as well as $12M in regulatory and reimbursement-related milestones.

Under their December 2015 agreement, AVEO is eligible for up to $394M in R&D funding and milestones and tiered royalties as high as mid-twenties percent.

