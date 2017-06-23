Idera's IMO-2125 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for advanced melanoma; shares ahead 5% premarket

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) is up 5% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has designated Phase 2-stage IMO-2125 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of Stages IIB to IV melanoma.

IMO-2125 is an agonist of endosomal Toll-like receptor (TLR) 9, a cell surface protein that plays a key role in pathogen recognition and innate immunity.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is an additional seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.