Swap out Duke Realty for Prologis - BAML

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has outperformed of late, but it still has more positive catalysts ahead than does Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), says analyst James Feldman, upgrading PLD to Buy from Neutral, and downgrading DRE to Neutral from Buy.

Feldman and team remain bullish on industrial REITs as a whole, and note Prologis, Duke, and DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT) all count Amazon as their largest tenant, and have little to fear from the Whole Foods deal as they have few, if any, temp-controlled warehouses.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz