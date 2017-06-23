Bidding war on Whole Foods Market seen

There's still plenty of talk about a retail giant stepping in to outbid Amazon for Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM).

The latest to enter of fray is Barclays with its suggestion that Wal-Mart (WMT -0.4% ) could bid $50 to $70 per share for the premium grocery store chain and still be accretive.

Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) have also been suggested as WFM buyers in a defensive measure to Amazon's grocery threat.

Whole Foods trades at $43.42 vs. the $42 Amazon offer. If Barclays and other investment firms are correct, the upside on WFM is significant in comparison to the $42 protection on the downside.

Sources: Bloomberg and @NotableCalls