Susquehanan sees value in Hain Celestial

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic updates on Hain Celestial (HAIN -1.9% ).

"We see value in HAIN shares, like the natural/organic segment, estimate upside could be significant if FY18 top line and net savings guidance are sustained into FY19 and FY20, and we think M&A optionality should still be factored."

"HAIN continues to operate in an attractive industry (natural/organic F&B, which only account for 9% of total F&B), seems to have renewed focus, has improved resource allocation, and plans to increase spending (40-50% of savings will be reinvested in FY18), which for now makes us believe guidance."

Source: Susquehanna note