Facebook announces UK counter-extremism initiative

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) launches the Online Civil Courage Initiative in the UK.

The Initiative, organized with the counter-extremism Institute for Strategic Dialogue, will train charities and non-government organizations how to monitor and react to extremism online.

Facebook will set up a support desk where the trained users can send flagged content for further review, help organizations promote counter-terrorism programs on the social network, and will make a financial commitment to academic research related to online extremism.

Tech companies have come under government attack for failing to manage online hate groups and extremism.

