Phase 1/2 data show long-term treatment effect of bluebird's LentiGlobin in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease

New data from a proof-of-concept Phase 1/2 clinical trial, HGB-205, assessing bluebird bio's (BLUE -6.7% ) LentiGlobin gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD) showed a durable treatment effect. The results will be presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Meeting in Madrid.

Three TDT patients have experienced transfusion independence for up to 3 1/2 years and have discontinued iron chelation therapy (removal of excess iron from the blood with special drugs).

First SCD patient continues to show clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms and stable vector copy number while two others show increasing levels of hemoglobin.

LentiGlobin's safety profile is consistent with autologous transplantation.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is February 2019.