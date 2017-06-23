Shale debt to rise - Bernstein

At the current level of oil prices, U.S. E&P companies are on track to outspend operating cash generation by nearly $20B this year, according to Bernstein Research.

No problem, right? Companies can just raise equity capital or go deeper into debt? Not so fast, says the team ... With the current level of anxiety in energy markets, raising money may not be so easy. Instead, look for asset sales and capex cuts to ease the crunch.

Relevant ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, XOP, OIH, ERY, DIG, BGR, XES, FENY, DUG, IYE, GUSH, IEO, DRIP, FIF, IEZ, PXE, NDP, RYE, PXJ, FXN, CRAK, DDG, NANR