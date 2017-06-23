Qualcomm considers low-cost phone push in China

Chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) seeks market growth in China with an aggressive move into low-cost smartphones, according to company president Derek Aberle.

Qualcomm will pair up with Leadcore Technology on the project, which will step Qualcomm away from an overreliance on premium smartphone makers Apple and Samsung.

Low-cost phones in China typically have chips made by MediaTek or Spreadtrum Communications.

Apple and Qualcomm have ongoing legal battles that could disrupt Qualcomm’s practice of forcing royalty agreements before providing the chips.

