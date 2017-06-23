Oil's woes: Don't forget demand

While most of the focus on oil's renewed tumble has been on supply, analysts at Bank of America say nagging questions about demand are becoming harder to ignore.

"We now doubt that demand growth will accelerate sufficiently," says the team, noting global oil demand this year has increased at just half the rate of the previous two years. Additionally, there are risks to the demand outlook for the rest of 2017: Economic activity is "moving sideways or already turning south" in the U.S., China, and (the rest of) Asia.

Black gold is enjoying a modest bounce today, up 0.85% to $43.10 per barrel.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI