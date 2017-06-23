European Ad Com backs expanded use of AstraZeneca's breast cancer med Faslodex

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a positive opinion recommending approval of AstraZeneca's (AZN -0.8% ) FASLODEX (fulvestrant) for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive (HR+), locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have not received endocrine therapy, who have relapsed after adjuvant anti-estrogen therapy or who have progressed on anti-estrogen therapy.

FASLODEX is currently approved in Europe to treat estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.