NeuroMetrix says clinical studies back pain-relief benefit from Quell; shares ahead 3%

Thinly traded nano cap NeuroMetrix (NURO +3.2% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its update on clinical programs designed to credential the benefits of wearable pain-relief device Quell.

In a study published last year, 81% of wearers reported a general improvement in chronic pain while 2/3 reduced their pain medications after using Quell for 60 days.

There are four ongoing studies: one in chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, one in cancer, one in low back pain and one comparing Quell to polysomnography (sleep study) in sleep/wake classification and periodic leg movement detection.