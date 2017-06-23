Fed's Bullard prefers 'wait and see' approach

St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard doesn't see the need to hike interest rates any further given that the economy seems stuck in "low growth, low inflation" mode.

Bullard has ranked among the more vocal doves this year, so his views today shouldn't be taken as too much of a surprise.

More: There's little evidence further declines in unemployment will boost inflation; GDP growth of 2% is not likely to change anytime soon; there's "particular reason" to doubt inflation is returning to the Fed's 2% target.