Toshiba offers to talk with Western Digital regarding chip unit sale

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) offers to speak with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) regarding the potential $18B sale of Toshiba’s chip unit, which Western Digital has fought in court.

Western Digital has a stake in the chip unit thanks to its SanDisk acquisition and says Toshiba can’t sell the unit without the stakeholder’s permission.

Toshiba rejected Western Digital's bid for the unit.

Earlier this week, Toshiba selected a Japan-backed consortium as the bid winner, but Western Digital vowed to keep up the legal fight.

The consortium has reportedly offered Western Digital a role, which Toshiba supports but refuses to become the first to say so on the record.

Western Digital shares are up 4.76% .

