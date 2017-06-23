Infosys pays $1M settlement for N.Y. visa issues

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announces a $1M settlement with Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) related to failures to adequately compensate and pay taxes for hundreds of visa workers.

Whistleblower claims brought Infosys’ habit of bringing foreign IT specialists into New York to work without obtaining the required H1-8 visas, which are hard to obtain and require higher pay for the workers.

The settled whistleblower claims are separate from the other whistleblower claims Infosys said were without merit.

