Key NFL owner sees live streaming as the future

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the future of NFL broadcasting is through live streaming of games.

Kraft's statement follows news of the Thursday night streaming deal signed a few months afo between the league and Amazon.

"This year we’re with Amazon and for us the future is OTT," says Kraft.

"We’ll be very interested to see how Amazon goes as it’s behind the paywall. The thing we have to be careful of is millennials. They don’t watch TV, they don’t have TVs or subscribe to cable. So we have to bring that audience in. Partly it’s done through fantasy games and linking to that. Over-the-top is a great opportunity," he adds.

The streaming development is relevant to media companies with an interest in the NFL such as NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), ABC (NYSE:DIS), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) amd Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

