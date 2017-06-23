WSJ: Cell plan price plunge squeezing carriers

Cell phone plan pricing is plunging due to market saturation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Consumer-price index for wireless phone service fell 12.5% last month compared to the prior year and was down 13% in April, the largest decline ever.

The problem could worsen for wireless carriers as news of the price drops spreads and encourages high-paying customers to call for deals.

Carriers only had a 1% revenue growth in Q1, the slowest ever. Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Sprint (NYSE:S) all lost customers in the quarter while T-Mobile gained.

The service providers have launched competing deals to try and woo subscribers away from the competition. Deals include a return to unlimited data plans.

On the plus side, the tanking index might make regulators more open to merger deals such as the Sprint and T-Mobile proposal.

