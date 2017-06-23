Banks head lower after cruising through stress tests

The good news no doubt priced in prior to last night, the banking sector (KBE -0.7% ), (KRE -0.8% ) is underperforming after all 34 lenders passed the Fed's stress tests.

Having the roughest session today is Morgan Stanley (MS -2% ) after it came closet to failing on the supplementary leverage ratio in the Fed's severely adverse scenario. Macquarie is out with a note calling the decline a buying opportunity.

Investors can now look forward to next week's release of the CCAR results, at which lenders' capital return plans will or won't be approved (or somewhere in between).

U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.1% ), Regions Financial (RF -1.3% ), KeyCorp (KEY -1.6% ), PNC Financial (PNC -1% ), Fifth Third (FITB -1.8% )

