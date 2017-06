The U.S. oil rig count rose 11 to 758 in the latest week, according to Baker Hughes.

Gas rigs dipped 3 to 183.

Total rigs up 8 to 941.

The news seems to have knocked down oil a bit. It's now up a hair on the session at $42.82 per barrel. Prior to the release, it was trading at $43.05.

