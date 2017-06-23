Uber urges employees to stay, wants new CEO within six weeks

Execs at embattled Uber (Private:UBER) urge employees to have patience and remain with the company in the wake of CEO Travis Kalanick’s departure earlier this week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CTO Thuan Pham writes in a note, ““I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but whatever it is, we will be able to figure it out together as a team and as a company. Our company mission and impact is too important to let it falter.”

Employees have left or expressed interest in doing so due to the company’s continued scandals that include a large-scale investigation into the culture of sexual harassment at Uber.

Uber has several notable vacancies from the executive suite down and is currently run by a committee of 14 people.

The committee prioritizes finding a new CEO and has a goal of completing the search within the next six weeks.

