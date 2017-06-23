Sanderson Farms issues statement on lawsuit

Sanderson Farms (SAFM +0.8% ) reacts to allegations raised in a lawsuit filed in California.

Key statement: "The Company unequivocally states it does not administer the antibiotics, other chemicals and pesticides, or 'other pharmaceuticals' listed in the complaint to its flocks, with one exception. To suggest otherwise is false and irresponsible."

Sanderson notes that in its 70-year history it has never been cited by the United States Department of Agriculture or any other regulatory body for a residue violation.

Source: Press Release

