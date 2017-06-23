Expedia closes on SilverRail deal

Expedia (EXPE +1.4% ) announces that it completed its acquisition of a majority stake in SilverRail Technologies.

The company say the transaction builds on a partnership the two companies have had since 2010.

The expectation is that the deal will broaden Expedia's breadth of choice of travel products across air, hotel, car rental, cruise, packages and rail through SilverRail's technology, bringing rail supply online to a global audience.

"Our primary goal in investing in the online rail revolution is to bring rail supply online, creating an even more diverse and robust product portfolio for our travelers around the world. SilverRail has been a strong partner of ours for years and we look forward to achieving this goal together," says Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

