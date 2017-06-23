Bloomberg: Ireland has indemnity fears about Apple back taxes

The European Commission last year ruled that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needs to turn $14.5B in back taxes over to Ireland, but now Ireland is stalling collections due to indemnity fears.

The Commission found that Ireland offered Apple overgenerous tax breaks and ordered the tech giant to pay up. Apple is appealing the decision and would receive its money back from Ireland if victorious.

Ireland was meant to claim the money by January 3 of this year but has delayed the process due to fears the book value will drop while the country has the funds.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe now says the government is now readying a tender to consider offers for the management of the money.

Source: Bloomberg