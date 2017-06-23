Loop Capital sees some sunlight with Bed Bath & Beyond

Loop Capital weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -12.7% ) following the retailer's FQ1 report.

"We believe management's decision to maintain its F2017 earnings guidance is likely a mistake given the magnitude of the aforementioned shortfall," starts off analyst Anthony Cukumba.

"All that said, we are pleased to hear management plans to step up the pace of store closings, as well as cut costs. In addition, current valuation levels reflect our fairly bearish fundamental outlook in our opinion," he goes on.

Shares of BBBY are kept at Hold by Loop.

