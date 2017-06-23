42% of Amazon Echo owners have bought extras

42% of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo users own multiples of the device, according to an upcoming report from Edison Research.

Owning multiple Echo products makes sense since the line starts at the ultra-affordable Dot and will soon extend up to the Echo Show, which has a security camera-friendly video screen.

The variety of devices works for more consumers and pair together better than other companies that have one main type of smart speaker such as Google Home.

Edison Research’s report also shows that homeowners use and enjoy smart speakers with 65% saying they wouldn’t want to return to a pre-smart speaker life.

