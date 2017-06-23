Flow of money to emerging market funds continues

Emerging market bond funds have now recorded 20 consecutive weeks of inflows, and equity funds 14 straight weeks. For the bond funds, it's added up to $35B of inflows, and for equity funds $38B.

That all of this is occurring amid a Fed rate hike cycle is of particular interest. Why are things different this time?

"Growth is more sustainable, current account deficits have been greatly reduced and vigorous reforms are gaining momentum," says Neuberger Berman's Rob Drijkoningen.

ETFs: EMB, PCY, EDF, TEI, EDI, EDD, EMLC, ELD, VWOB, EMD, MSD, GHI, LEMB, SBW, EMAG, EBND, EMSH, FEMB, EMIH, EMTL, EMBH, IGEM